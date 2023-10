EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congratulations to Roland Vera Jr., now a 2-time player of the week winner voted by the fans! Against Bosse, he had 224 rushing yards and FIVE total touchdowns in the Reitz 52-20 victory over Bosse, hear from him on next week’s edition of In the Huddle.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.