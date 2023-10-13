Birthday Club
Breezy & Warm

Tonight: Isolated Thunderstorms
5/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. Breezy as high temperatures settle in the upper 70s. Tonight, showers and isolated thunderstorms as low temps drop into the mid-50s. The severe weather threat is low.

Saturday, becoming cloudy and sharply colder as high temperatures drop into the lower 60s. Breezy along with spotty rain...mainly during the afternoon.

Sunday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler as high temps only reach the upper 50s.

