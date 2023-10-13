Another Chipotle opens on Evansville’s eastside with new feature
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Friday, Evansville East Siders will have another place to grab lunch.
Chipotle is opening a new location on Hirshland Road, right next to Drakes.
That’s in the east side promenade development.
However, the new location is slightly different from the others. It will feature a Chipot-lane.
That is a drive through pick up lane.
Officials say they are open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.
Chipotle leaders also say that location is hiring, too.
