Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Another Chipotle opens on Evansville’s eastside with new feature

Another Chipotle opens on Evansville’s eastside with a new feature
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Friday, Evansville East Siders will have another place to grab lunch.

Chipotle is opening a new location on Hirshland Road, right next to Drakes.

That’s in the east side promenade development.

However, the new location is slightly different from the others. It will feature a Chipot-lane.

That is a drive through pick up lane.

Officials say they are open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

Chipotle leaders also say that location is hiring, too.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident in Owensboro
Motorcycle rider killed in Owensboro identified
Car Crash
Perry Co. man killed in crash
Owner: Eagle Flight Academy closure announcement was false
‘Hazard’ in the road causes traffic issues in northern Vanderburgh County
Semi-truck fire
Semi-truck unrecognizable after fire in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

10/13 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
10/13 Friday Sunrise Headlines
10/13 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Mount Carmel takes on Sunrise School Spirit - live three
Mount Carmel takes on Sunrise School Spirit - live three
Another Chipotle opens on Evansville’s eastside with a new feature
Another Chipotle opens on Evansville’s eastside with a new feature