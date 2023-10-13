Another Chipotle opens on Evansville’s eastside with new feature

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Friday, Evansville East Siders will have another place to grab lunch.

Chipotle is opening a new location on Hirshland Road, right next to Drakes.

That’s in the east side promenade development.

However, the new location is slightly different from the others. It will feature a Chipot-lane.

That is a drive through pick up lane.

Officials say they are open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

Chipotle leaders also say that location is hiring, too.

