Warrick Co. Commissioners respond to accusations of Radon exposure in courthouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News has new information on the ongoing issue of radon inside the Warrick County Courthouse.

On Wednesday, we received a formal statement from the County Commissioners while employees still tell us conditions are unsafe.

There is currently a tort claim against the county commissioners that states that they have known about Radon exposures and have not taken appropriate actions to make the courthouse safe.

Attorney Andrew Skinner said commissioners released their statement on Monday.

In it, they said that several employees withheld information about Radon levels in their department and obtained legal counsel to threaten a lawsuit.

The tort claim filed last month alleges that the commissioners withheld information about hazardous conditions at the courthouse.

In their statement, commissioners state that they have completed several rounds of investigative testing and implemented several mitigation strategies, and that the levels on the second and third floors are below the level of any recommended action by the EPA or State Department of Health.

Some employees disagree, and they have said that their jobs are being threatened if they don’t stay put.

Molly Barnhill, who works for the Area Planning Commission on the third floor and is also part of the list of plaintiffs in the tort claim, said they moved out of their offices because of the Radon, and the commissioners sent a letter saying they shouldn’t do that.

“‘The board of commissioners do not give consent or approval to move,’” she dictated from the letter. “‘APC employees shall report to the county provided offices on the second floor. County property must remain in said office.’”

Barnhill said she is aware of tests by the commissioners, but she objects to the way they were performed.

“The entire building was open,” she claimed. “Fans were blowing, windows were open, and they received a 2.6 seven-day average.”

She said that performing a test like that would yield inaccurate results.

She’s also claiming that someone at the county level is trying to get the Warrick County Sheriff to threaten arrests for removing any equipment from their usual offices.

“At least one of the commissioners was pressuring [the sheriff] to arrest any employee that was taking equipment out of [the courthouse],” Barnhill said. “He clearly stated he did not want to be involved, didn’t want any part of it, he would write a report, but no arrests would be made.”

Sheriff Mike Wilder told 14 News that that never happened. He said that he did speak with the Area Planning Commission, and he only said that police reports would be filed for missing county property.

In the meantime, Barnhill said that their department board approved their moving out of their usual offices, but the commissioners have not.

Her attorney Mark Phillips is formally stating that they don’t have to listen to the commissioners and sent a letter relaying that stance to the county attorney.

They said they expect a response by Friday.

“The law in Indiana provides that an Area Planning Commission, which is what we have here in Warrick County, the board has the authority to direct and is required by statute to have a workplace and governs where she and her staff work,” Phillips said.

Phillips, who filed the tort claim, said that time is running out for the commission to respond directly. He said they’ve yet to respond in any way.

“We’ve had no communication other than the request that my clients not contact me on work time and that communication be directed through their counsel,” he claimed.

In the Commissioners’ official statement on the radon issue, they only mention that it is regrettable that employees have threatened a lawsuit, and they include a quote about teamwork from the former CEO of Chrysler.

In their statement, they go into some detail about how they’ve responded to these high Radon levels.

The full official statement is included below:

The Warrick County Commissioners wish to make a statement concerning the issue that has been published in the news regarding radon in the Old Courthouse. Radon is a naturally occurring gas that permeates from the soil and is found in the air. It is regrettable that instead of coming to the Commissioners and voicing concerns and having a constructive conversation about the issue, several employees have elected to retain legal counsel and threaten a lawsuit. Instead of sharing with the Commissioners vital information that would serve the interests of all employees, some of these employees chose to withhold information regarding radon levels in their offices. Thomas Stallkamp, the former CEO of Chrysler once said: The secret is to gang up on the problem, rather than each other.” It is and has always been the stance of this body of Commissioners that open dialogue, the open exchange of ideas, and teamwork are essential to the success of Warrick County.

Even prior to this Tort Claim Notice, the Commissioners were already working on a plan to investigate and address any radon issues in the Old Courthouse. The Commissioners have retained the services of experts to test the air inside the Old Courthouse to fully understand what, if any, areas need addressed. To date, the Commissioners have completed several rounds of investigative testing and implemented several mitigation strategies. A 7-day, commercial-grade digital radon test has been completed in the basement. Over 50 charcoal canister radon testing kits were placed around the building and, after 72 hours, were sent to a professional lab for testing. In terms of mitigation efforts, the Commissioners initially installed a temporary industrial fan in the basement that aided in ventilation of the basement area. Additionally, the Commissioners have reprogrammed the air exchange units to run 24/7. Each of these 2 units pull fresh air into the building at a rate 1,236 cubic feet per minute.

The Commissioners are happy to report that the levels of radon on 2nd and 3rd floors are below the level of any recommended action by the EPA or IN State Dept. of Health. Results from the 1st floor tests indicated some mitigation was warranted in selected areas of the 1st floor, which was implemented immediately. The Commissioners have already ordered a second round of charcoal cannister tests to evaluate the effectiveness of these mitigation measures. Additionally, the digital radon test device has been placed in a strategic area to more quickly evaluate the effectiveness of the mitigation measures in that area and as of this morning, results indicate significantly lower levels in this area.

The Commissioners quickly arranged for temporary office space for all employees working on the 1st floor so that those vital services remain available to the citizens of Warrick County. All offices on the 2nd floor and 3rd floor are open for business, and employees and members of the public can have confidence in their safety using the facilities here at the Old Courthouse. The Commissioners will continue to monitor the situation and make modifications as necessary.

The Commissioners wish to assure all employees and the public that your health and safety have always been, and will be, of paramount importance. The Commissioners are committed to providing a safe workplace environment for all employees and will take all reasonable steps to evaluate and mitigate radon levels in the Old Courthouse. The Commissioners also wish to take this opportunity to raise awareness of radon and encourage all individuals to have their homes tested, as approximately 1 in 4 homes in Indiana have elevated radon levels. Thank you.

