Walnut woes continue as construction closes yet another intersection

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As crews move into the final stages of the Walnut Street improvement plan, yet another intersection and thoroughfare to the Lloyd Expressway is closed off to traffic.

Nearly two years after construction began, the intersection of Walnut and Weinbach closed this week, as crews began digging under the pavement.

[Previous story: Traffic Alert: Construction crews close Weinbach Ave. for new installations]

The renovations were planned to last through the end of this year. Now engineers say their goal is to open things up in the spring. That’s frustrating news for people who live on Walnut, like University of Evansville senior Jacob Moffat.

“I have to go completely down the street and around the intersection,” Moffat said. “It’s just a nuisance.”

Since the beginning of 2022, Moffat and others who live on Walnut have put up with closures that force them to go out of their way to go to and from their houses. From Weinbach to Vann, people’s patience is beginning to run out, with still six months of construction ahead of them.

“It seemed like they just left their equipment here as a staging area,” Moffat said about the Walnut/Weinbach intersection. “This is one of the busiest intersections in the area. It was just tough to see why they couldn’t open this intersection up and move their staging area to a street that’s less busy.”

Moffat’s frustrations aren’t alone. Other neighbors who spoke to our 14 News crew but didn’t want their names mentioned voiced frustrations over the prolonged closures. Moffat says there were months where equipment lay in the road but no work was being done. During that time, Walnut remained closed.

City Engineer Mike Labitzke understands people’s frustrations, but believes the repairs will be worth the headaches.

“There’s a lot of folks that are frustrated with the reconstruction,” Labitzke said.

The project started at the intersection of Walnut and Weinbach, though Weinbach was never closed until recently. The closures started at the Boeke intersection, where a new light has been installed. Then it moved east to Vann, where a speed table was put in, causing some frustration for drivers.

[Previous story: Officials warn drivers to slow down at reopened Evansville intersection]

Now that work has returned to Weinbach, the east side artery will remain closed until at least November. Crews are working on new sidewalks, pavement, water lines, storm drainage and more.

Labitzke says the goal is now to get things open in the spring. He says the Vann speed table will need to be shortened and some sidewalks will need to be redone, delaying the original timeline.

Once things warm up, and all the renovations are made, Labitzke says they’ll pave the street, stripe it and finally open it. That will be music to Moffat’s ears, along with a lot of his neighbors, too.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

