A video call to 911: Spencer Co. adds new features for emergency calls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Having the most accurate information is pivotal for first responders. It can make all the difference for an emergency’s outcome. Spencer County is implementing a new program they think will make it easier to get that information from callers.

For first responders, few things are more important than information.

“It’s extremely important, not only for public safety but also for our officers and our responders,” said Spencer County Dispatch Center 911 Director Amanda Epley.

To this end, Spencer County is adopting a new system which will enable them to establish video calls and get GPS information from callers.

“It is going to be such an improvement over just talking on the phone,” said Spencer County Sheriff Sherri Heichelbech.

It’s called ‘Prepared Live’, and it’s a free cloud-based service. They say some other Tri-State counties already use the program, and they’re hoping more will in the future, since it also makes it faster and easier to share information between agencies.

They say the video features will make a big difference in identifying criminals, assisting in emergency medical care, assessing the risks of a situation and more.

“Having access to that, and the ability to get that extremely accurate information out so fast to responders is just going to be invaluable to the responders,” said Epley.

County officials say if you’re on a 911 call with dispatch, they will be able to text you a link. Once you click on it, it will establish the video call and send dispatch your location.

They say once the call is over dispatch will no longer have access to, or information from, your device.

They say the system puts less pressure on callers to describe things accurately, or remember small details law enforcement needs.

“As of right now, if we have something you’re expecting that person to describe things, and a lot of times when someone’s panicked it’s hard to give our dispatchers all the information because there’s so much going on,” said Heichelbech.

County officials say they’re training dispatchers to use the system now, and they expect to implement it fully in about a week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.