USI Professor explains war in Israel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we’ve been bringing you the latest coverage from the conflict in Israel, we wanted to explain what happened up to this point.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is religious at its core, dating back to the days of Abraham from the Torah, the Bible and the Quran.

Both sides claim a cultural tie to the land from their common ancestor Abraham, but both sides also feel they have a legal claim to the land.

That’s due to conflicting agreements promising each side the land that is today the nation of Israel.

We spoke with Dr. Trent Engbers, Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Southern Indiana.

This year he spent four months in Israel, travelling across the country to talk to Palestinians and Israelis.

He says that this conflict isn’t just a part of the history, it’s also become a part of the way of life.

“Israelis live with what I would describe as a siege mentality. People expect conflict. Conflict is ever present in Israeli society. Jewish conflict, secular-religious conflict, it’s just a part of the culture,” said Dr. Engbers.

He says conflict is something that’s come to be expected in the country, so much so, that virtually every house in the area built in the last few decades is equipped with a bomb shelter.

