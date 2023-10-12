Birthday Club
Trial date set for man accused in deadly stabbing

Devin Clements
Devin Clements(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date was set Thursday for 35-year-old Devin Clements, who is facing a murder charge.

Evansville Police say he got into an argument with 50-year-old David Nalley of Boonville back in August.

It happened at an apartment on Cherry Street.

Officers say Clements stabbed Nalley, then took off.

Nalley later died at the hospital.

Clements was arrested at an apartment on Vann Avenue.

According to court records, a trial date is now set for February 28.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

