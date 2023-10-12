Trial date set for man accused in deadly stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date was set Thursday for 35-year-old Devin Clements, who is facing a murder charge.

Evansville Police say he got into an argument with 50-year-old David Nalley of Boonville back in August.

It happened at an apartment on Cherry Street.

Officers say Clements stabbed Nalley, then took off.

Nalley later died at the hospital.

Clements was arrested at an apartment on Vann Avenue.

According to court records, a trial date is now set for February 28.

