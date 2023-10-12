Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

10/12 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re learning more about a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night in Owensboro.

Police say it happened at the intersection of East Parrish Avenue and Wing Avenue.

Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate they consider to be dangerous.

Fulton County inmate, Michael Phillips, escaped from jail Tuesday.

As the war continues in the middle east, the hunt for a new speaker of the house could be coming to an end.

After two years of discussion and public input, construction on The Lloyd 4U project is starting soon.

Our Haley Kerby is live throughout Sunrise with what you need to know.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
