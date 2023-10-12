This is how many reports of child neglect Evansville Police have seen since 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the past month alone, we’ve brought you two devastating stories of child neglect that happened in Evansville.

Although those two cases may stir emotion or bring a spotlight on the tragic nature of them, they outline a bigger problem the community continues to face: child neglect and abuse.

“If you have an addiction problem and you have young children in the home and you’re bringing that into the home, it’s really hard for us to have any kind of sympathy for a parent.”

The first story we brought you happened back on September 14th, when a child was rushed to the hospital covered in rat bites. Three people were arrested and face charges in that case.

Three days before that on September 11th, an 11-month-old baby found dead with fentanyl in its system. The mother is in jail, and the suspected father remains at large.

“When it comes to the possibility of a child being abused or neglected, it’s all of our responsibility to report that,” CASA Executive Director Suzanne Draper said.

Four people from Evansville in jail, charged in those separate neglect cases, with the exception of one, who officers say remains at large.

Those are the stories that make headlines, and conjure up the largest reactions, but the truth of the matter is, the problem is much bigger.

“We [CASA] had 575 new cases last year,” Draper said.

Draper has served in the field for decades. 14 News told her the neglect report numbers we received from Evansville Police.

Since 2020, EPD has averaged 43 neglect reports a year, with an outlier in 2022 of 74. The discrepancy, Draper says, is due to court intervention through CASA, which most of the time can fix the problem at hand.

“Being involved with court, or being involved with CASA programs, they’re able to get that education of the services, to hopefully alleviate any abuse or neglect,” Draper said.

But why are the numbers so staggering? Holly’s House representative Crystal Sisson says their cases are also on the rise, but she attributes the trends to what’s going on in the community at the time.

“Unfortunately, we do see a rise in cases, but I think it’s also very cyclical in what’s going on in society,” Sisson said.

The most recent cycle, Sisson says, has been the rise of drug use, specifically fentanyl. It’s a trend that leaders at CASA have also seen on their end.

“A lot of our cases are due to drugs, that’s a lot of our involvement there,” CASA Assistant Director Alysia Rhinefort said. “There’s also mental health issues, and when you pair the two together, it’s just a recipe for disaster.”

Sisson tells us the focus at Holly’s House is on breaking the generational cycle of abuse, and providing education about ways children can report abuse to trusted adults.

Holly’s House visits schools throughout the eight counties it serves, to educate children from a young age.

“When a traumatic experience happens to a child, it could lead to some adverse experience as an adult and that cycle continues,” Sisson said.

You may be wondering, what about the cases that aren’t reported, or that remain behind closed doors?

Both police and organization leaders say it’s important to always report suspected cases of abuse, to let the people trained to handle it do their jobs, but to also keep the community educated on early childhood parenting.

“I think education is always huge,” Sgt. Gray said. “I think we can, as a community, always educate.”

They added that it’s important to be aware of the resources available to them, and to those facing abuse or neglect, in the Tri-State community.

FOR PARENTS STRUGGLING WITH ADDICTION

The Evansville Recovery Alliance is a drug-user advocacy organization, with multiple links to resources for those looking to fight their addiction on their website.

FOR PARENTS LOOKING FOR ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AND EDUCATION ABOUT CHILDCARE

The Ark Crisis Children’s Center has a multitude of resources available on their website, which you can visit by clicking on the link in their name.

FOR CONCERNED PEOPLE LOOKING TO REPORT SUSPECTED ABUSE

Call 9-1-1 or reach out to or reach out to Evansville Police . They are able to do a welfare check at the very least to check out the home, or person, you may be concerned about.

FOR PEOPLE LOOKING TO CONNECT WITH CASA OR HOLLY’S HOUSE

CASA works to establish a safe living environment for abused and neglected children in the community, by providing them with the tools and opportunities to thrive. works to establish a safe living environment for abused and neglected children in the community, by providing them with the tools and opportunities to thrive.

Holly’s House is a safe location where adult and child victims of intimate violence are interviewed and connected to community resources and services as needed.

