Swonder putting on benefit hockey game for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Swonder Ice Arena in Evansville continues their week of pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a family skate night.

Evansville Hoses partnered with Swonder to have a benefit hockey game. Through the partnership, Swonders decided to have a whole week leading up to Saturday.

One local figure skater explains how important it is to have these events like this going on throughout the month of October.

“My grandma suffered from breast cancer and unfortunately she could not beat it, but it’s nice that we are supporting people who are still struggling with that so that they can and this is a way to help out,” says Jolie Rankin.

The Saturday hockey game will be at 7 p.m. and all the proceeds will go to Cancer Pathway Midwest

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.