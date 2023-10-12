Showers Friday night, cooler for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine and temps in the 80s across the Tri-State on Wednesday. Mainly clear overnight with lows in the middle 50s. Friday will start out with sunshine and southerly winds. By afternoon, clouds will roll in ahead of a cold front. A few scattered showers will be possible on Friday evening. Rainfall of a tenth to a quarter inch is likely, as the system will move through quickly. Clouds will spin in behind the front along with much cooler air. The weekend will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. A few sprinkles possible on Saturday morning. The cool and dry weather will stick around through the middle of next week.

