Semi-truck unrecognizable after fire in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A fire in Muhlenberg County left a smoldering pile of melted metal late Thursday morning in Muhlenberg County.

Photos shared online from the Nelson Creek Volunteer Fire Department showed what remains after that fire, which was reportedly called in at 10:48 a.m.

According to Nelson Creek Volunteer FD, their units and the Central City Fire Department responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Highway 2590.

Firefighters who responded say they had to use foam to put out the blaze.

Officials have not revealed what they believe started the fire. More photos can be found below.

