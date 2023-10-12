Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Salvation Army names new captains for Evansville area

Salvation Army names new captains for Evansville area
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army has named two new captains of the Evansville Corporation.

Captain Brandon and Megan Lewis are married and have been a part of the Salvation Army for around eight years.

They moved to Evansville two weeks ago from Quincy, Illinois and say they have already fallen in love with the people and ministry of the Evansville Salvation Army. Brandon says he hopes to jump right in and help others feel loved.

“However we can be a part of the network of love, the army of love that exists here, that’s what we want to do,” he says. “We’ll stand side by side with people who love others in Jesus name. That is what I hope we can achieve here.”

Captain Lewis is excited for the upcoming holiday season and has put a call out to the community asking for volunteers to help ring the famous Salvation Army bell.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Steven Smith
MPD: Man facing charges after stealing $40k worth of items from store

Latest News

Owensboro bars to train employees to stop violence
Owensboro bars to train employees to stop violence
Evansville Police has seen 202 reports of child neglect since 2020.
This is how many reports of child neglect Evansville Police have seen since 2020
Accident in Owensboro
OPD: Driver dies from injuries after crash in Owensboro
One local realtor says the current housing climate isn't all bad, and it might not be too long...
Finding ‘Home Sweet Home’: a glimpse at the Tri-State housing market