Salvation Army names new captains for Evansville area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army has named two new captains of the Evansville Corporation.

Captain Brandon and Megan Lewis are married and have been a part of the Salvation Army for around eight years.

They moved to Evansville two weeks ago from Quincy, Illinois and say they have already fallen in love with the people and ministry of the Evansville Salvation Army. Brandon says he hopes to jump right in and help others feel loved.

“However we can be a part of the network of love, the army of love that exists here, that’s what we want to do,” he says. “We’ll stand side by side with people who love others in Jesus name. That is what I hope we can achieve here.”

Captain Lewis is excited for the upcoming holiday season and has put a call out to the community asking for volunteers to help ring the famous Salvation Army bell.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.