Sale complete on former Karges Furniture building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Realtors say the sale is finalized for the former Karges Furniture building on West Maryland Street.

As we told you in November, AP Development LLC., has plans for a $30 million dollar project to turn the building into 150 apartments.

Now it’s official, and the developer can move forward with the project.

According to their website, it’s called Karges Lofts, and was part of Southwest Indiana’s READI application. It will also utilize historic rehabilitation tax credits.

The building has been vacant since 2014.

