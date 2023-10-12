Birthday Club
Sale complete on former Karges Furniture building

Former Karges Furniture Factory
Former Karges Furniture Factory(Anderson Partners LLC)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Realtors say the sale is finalized for the former Karges Furniture building on West Maryland Street.

As we told you in November, AP Development LLC., has plans for a $30 million dollar project to turn the building into 150 apartments.

Now it’s official, and the developer can move forward with the project.

According to their website, it’s called Karges Lofts, and was part of Southwest Indiana’s READI application. It will also utilize historic rehabilitation tax credits.

The building has been vacant since 2014.

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
