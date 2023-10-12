Robbe Tarver named UE Men’s Soccer Head Coach, removing interim title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this week, the University of Evansville officially announced Robbe Tarver as the Men’s Soccer Head Coach.

Tarver has been with the Evansville program for four seasons, initially coming to UE as an Assistant Coach, but was elevated to Interim head coach in March of 2023 following former Head Coach Marshall Ray’s resignation from collegiate soccer, but now you can take that interim tag away, but regardless of the job title, the mission is the same.

”A lot of the things we talk about, what we wanna do with the program are similar to how it was when Coach Ray was here,” said Tarver. “You know we want to be a team that plays a nice style, wins games, and off the field we are good in the classroom and good in the community. And I think that doesn’t change.”

Robbe Tarver is the 7th head men’s soccer coach in University of Evansville history.

