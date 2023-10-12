The Port giving youth ways to tackle mental health challenges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Rotary officials are shining light on mental health resources for the community. Officials with The Port Youth Center spoke at the monthly meeting today.

Site Manager Rachel Heath says they serve ages 16 to 25 who are dealing with mental health and or substance abuse challenges.

Heath says since the pandemic, youth have been more transparent with issues they are dealing with.

“They’re just facing a lot more, and the good thing is that young people are talking about mental health more now than before and really trying to see what’s out there,” she explains. “There’s a longer wait for services, but you can walk right into The Port and see a therapist.”

You can find more about the organization on their website theporthenderson.com.

