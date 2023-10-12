Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

The Port giving youth ways to tackle mental health challenges

The Port Youth Center
The Port Youth Center(The Port Henderson)
By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Rotary officials are shining light on mental health resources for the community. Officials with The Port Youth Center spoke at the monthly meeting today.

Site Manager Rachel Heath says they serve ages 16 to 25 who are dealing with mental health and or substance abuse challenges.

Heath says since the pandemic, youth have been more transparent with issues they are dealing with.

“They’re just facing a lot more, and the good thing is that young people are talking about mental health more now than before and really trying to see what’s out there,” she explains. “There’s a longer wait for services, but you can walk right into The Port and see a therapist.”

You can find more about the organization on their website theporthenderson.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Accident in Owensboro
OPD: Man dies from injuries after crash in Owensboro
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges

Latest News

Devin Clements
Trial date set for man accused in deadly stabbing
Former Karges Furniture Factory
Sale complete on former Karges Furniture building
Not many violations in recent Vanderburgh Co. restaurant reports
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for State Road 237 in Perry Co.
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for State Road 237 in Perry Co.