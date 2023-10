PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sheriff’s deputies in Perry County say a pickup truck driver ran off the road and hit a tree.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 70, about two miles east of Highway 37.

Deputies say 55-year-old Tim Bockhold was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

They say it’s not clear why Bockhold ran off the road.

