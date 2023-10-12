Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Owensboro students go overseas to visit sister city in the Czech Republic

Students in Olomouc
Students in Olomouc(Gymnázium Olomouc - Hejčín)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Five local high school students went abroad and met other students living in Olomouc, Owensboro’s sister city in the Czech Republic.

That’s according to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, who shared photos posted on Facebook by Gymnázium Olomouc - Hejčín.

County officials say the trip gave the students an exciting experience and an opportunity to strengthen the city’s relationship with Olomouc.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Accident in Owensboro
Motorcycle rider killed in Owensboro identified
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges

Latest News

USI Professor explains war in Israel
USI Professor explains war in Israel
Sale complete on former Karges Furniture building
Sale complete on former Karges Furniture building
Perry Co. man killed in crash
Perry Co. man killed in crash
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for State Road 237 in Perry Co.
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for State Road 237 in Perry Co.