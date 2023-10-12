Birthday Club
Owensboro bars to train employees to stop violence
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Owensboro bars have signed up to complete bystander prevention training to help identify and stop relationship violence, sexual violence, child abuse and harassment.

Prevention Coordinator at New Beginnings Ronda Howard said The Green Dot is nationally recognized program designed to teach people to handle these sensitive situations confidently.

“When they come across a situation where they need to help, they know exactly what to do,” she said.

According to Howard, there are 16 locations across the city that have already completed the training including Brasher’s Little Nashville.

She said bars Goodwood, Brew Bridge, Pub on Second and Sip all signed up to start the program in the next few months.

Howard says the program centers on teaching people three “D’s” -- direct intervention, distraction or delegating to someone else.

For Howard, the goal is to change the social norm so violence is never okay.

“For me and my children and nieces, I think it’s amazing that were going to have bars in town that have staff that say, ‘Hey, this is what it looks like,’ and, ‘Here’s something really easy I can do to stop someone from being hurt.’”

Brew Bridge General Manager Palmer Dempsey says the decision to implement the program in his bar was a no brainer.

“Extra training goes a long way with any job no matter what it is,” he said.

Dempsey said he hopes the training will help keep his customers and staff safe.

“I think it’s going to help everybody because it’s just going to show the community that we’re trying to provide a very safe space,” he said. “We want people to be able to come in here and enjoy themselves.”

Anyone interested in becoming Green Dot certified can reach out to New Beginnings via their website for additional information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

