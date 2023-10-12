Birthday Club
Not many violations in recent Vanderburgh Co. restaurant reports

(Source: Pixabay)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you like to keep track of the restaurant reports from the Vanderburgh County Health department, they’ve been released for the week of September 17.

Click here to see them.

There’s good news. There aren’t too many violations noted in them.

[Previous: Going out? Here’s a look at the recent restaurant reports in Vanderburgh Co.]

