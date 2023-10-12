Birthday Club
New software allows callers to video chat with Spencer County Dispatch Center

911 dispatcher looking at computer monitors
New software allows callers to video chat with Spencer County Dispatch Center(WBAY)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of “Prepared Live” in their 9-1-1 dispatch center.

According to a release, the software, created by the company Prepared, enables the dispatch center to livestream, receive multimedia, and receive location from mobile callers in real-time.

Officials say adding the software to their technology suite will improve their ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community.

They say participation in video during a call is completely voluntary and consent of the caller is required. If the caller consents, they will receive a livestream link by text from the dispatcher, enabling them to activate live video.

A release shows the video call function also does not provide Spencer County Dispatch with access to the contents or settings of a caller’s phone.

To learn more about Prepared and Prepared Live, you can visit Prepared911.com.

