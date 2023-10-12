New software allows callers to video chat with Spencer County Dispatch Center

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office has announced the launch of “Prepared Live” in their 9-1-1 dispatch center.

According to a release, the software, created by the company Prepared, enables the dispatch center to livestream, receive multimedia, and receive location from mobile callers in real-time.

Officials say adding the software to their technology suite will improve their ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community.

They say participation in video during a call is completely voluntary and consent of the caller is required. If the caller consents, they will receive a livestream link by text from the dispatcher, enabling them to activate live video.

A release shows the video call function also does not provide Spencer County Dispatch with access to the contents or settings of a caller’s phone.

To learn more about Prepared and Prepared Live, you can visit Prepared911.com.

