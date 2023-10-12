Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man accused of poisoning neighboring family’s cat with antifreeze

The family says 'Oreo' was a 4-year old tuxedo cat.
By Zitlali Solache and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man is facing charges after police say he admitted to poisoning his neighbors’ cat with antifreeze.

Tyanna Ceglia and her family were returning from vacation last week when they immediately noticed their 4-year-old cat, Oreo, appeared sluggish, WCJB reports.

“He could barely pick his head up,” Ceglia said. “Oreo just kind of came very slowly walking up the driveway, which was very unlike him. He usually ran up the driveway to see us. When we brought him inside, he wasn’t interested in drinking or eating.”

Oreo died just over a week ago. The diagnosis by UF Vet Techs shows the cat had antifreeze in his system.

“They did do a necropsy, and the preliminary results said that there was antifreeze in his urine, in his kidneys, in his eyes,” Ceglia said. “She said it was a lot of poison that he consumed.”

Ceglia’s thoughts quickly turned toward her neighbor, 46-year-old Terry Guider. She said her friend was pet sitting last Sunday when Guider knocked on the door and threatened to poison Oreo with antifreeze in a conversation captured by Ceglia’s Ring camera.

Guider claimed the cat was scratching his car.

Ceglia says Oreo was her 4-year-old daughter’s best friend, and this never should have happened.

“There are so many routes he could’ve taken, and instead, he decided to take a 4-year-old’s best friend away,” she said.

Guider was arrested Monday night after allegedly lacing cat food with antifreeze. Police say he admitted to the crime. He is facing one count of animal cruelty.

Neighbors took it upon themselves to post signs warning pet owners to keep their dogs and cats inside, according to Ceglia.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Accident in Owensboro
OPD: Man dies from injuries after crash in Owensboro
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges

Latest News

10/12 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
10/12 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
10/12 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Palestinians search for survivors of Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel says it’s preparing for possible ground assault
Republicans have nominated Rep. Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker, but he is strugling...
House speakership still in air as urgency mounts