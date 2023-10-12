Birthday Club
Lloyd4U public comment period officially over, construction start time announced
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The public comment period for the Lloyd4U project is now over.

The Lloyd 4U project is meant to improve many places along the Lloyd from Posey to Warrick County.

The idea is to make traffic flow faster, and safer on every part of this major road in Evansville.

The project has been in the works for the past two years, between seeking out public comments and going back to the drawing board.

Now, Loch Mueller in partner with the Indiana Department of Transportation says they’re set to start work in the spring.

The work will include displaced left turns, some areas getting rid of turning onto the left in general, and other cosmetic changes.

For more details on the project, you can go to thelloyd4u.com website.

