KYTC hosting public meeting for input on KY-56 project

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky transportation leaders want your input for work on Kentucky Route 56 in Morganfield.

The project discussion is happening at Union County High School on October 17.

Leaders say they will be giving information on how this will impact the Morganfield area.

From there, you are asked to give your own feedback and any questions you may have.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and is expected to last around two hours.

