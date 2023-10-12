Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for State Road 237 in Perry Co.

INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for State Road 237 in Perry Co.
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for State Road 237 in Perry Co.(Indiana Department of Transportation)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for State Road 237 over the Ohio River.

According to a release, that’s expected to begin on or around Tuesday, October 17.

Officials say crews will begin lane restrictions on State Road 237 over the Ohio River in Cannelton. The restrictions will allow for routine bridge inspection of the State Road 237 bridge over the Ohio River.

One lane of traffic will be open during this project.

They say the inspection process is expected to last through the week, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Accident in Owensboro
OPD: Man dies from injuries after crash in Owensboro
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges

Latest News

Dry ice spills from semi in Evansville
Dry ice spill closes Evansville roadway
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges
Traffic Alert: S.R. 168 closing near Mackey
Traffic Alert: S.R. 168 closing near Mackey
Crash at Lloyd and Fulton
Police called to crash near downtown Evansville