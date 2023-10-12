INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for State Road 237 in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for State Road 237 over the Ohio River.

According to a release, that’s expected to begin on or around Tuesday, October 17.

Officials say crews will begin lane restrictions on State Road 237 over the Ohio River in Cannelton. The restrictions will allow for routine bridge inspection of the State Road 237 bridge over the Ohio River.

One lane of traffic will be open during this project.

They say the inspection process is expected to last through the week, depending on the weather.

