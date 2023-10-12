Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural...
Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural intersection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.

Canyon County Sheriff’s spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho but said people within a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) radius of the explosion — including the town of about 10,600 people — were being evacuated while authorities evaluate the situation.

“People have heard the explosion and are hearing rumbles around the area,” Decker said.

Residents were sent a reverse 911 call, and emergency alerts have been issued, Decker said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Accident in Owensboro
OPD: Man dies from injuries after crash in Owensboro
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges

Latest News

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Suspect in shooting and wounding five officers in Minnesota has been arrested
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US announces evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages
Former Karges Furniture Factory
Sale complete on former Karges Furniture building
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Speaker nominee Scalise tries to sway skeptical GOP colleagues as his chief rival urges party unity
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions...
Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents safely arrive home from Israel