Greenville man indicted by feds on gun charges

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels via MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday, charging a Greenville, Kentucky man with firearms trafficking and dealing in firearms without a license.

According to the indictment, from June to September, 57-year-old David Smith provided 13 guns to someone who he knew would result in a felony.

He’s also charged with dealing in firearms without a license.

Smith will make his initial court appearance on October 26, in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

