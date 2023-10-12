Greenville man indicted by feds on gun charges
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday, charging a Greenville, Kentucky man with firearms trafficking and dealing in firearms without a license.
According to the indictment, from June to September, 57-year-old David Smith provided 13 guns to someone who he knew would result in a felony.
He’s also charged with dealing in firearms without a license.
Smith will make his initial court appearance on October 26, in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.
If convicted, Smith faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
There is no parole in the federal system.
