Gibson Co. couple continues 10-year Halloween display for the community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re 19 days away from Halloween and some people are taking it more seriously than others.

“We do it for anyone who loves Halloween,” Krystal Bennett said.

Matt and Krystal Bennett are married and live in Princeton.

They’ve been converting their yard into a Halloween display for the past 10 years they’ve been together.

“I never thought it would get this extreme,” Krystal said.

The tradition though goes even farther back.

“I started doing it when I was eight years old and it’s just gradually built up,” Matt said.

Matt has been working on the set up for over a month, including making some of the decorations himself.

“All the fencing I’ve made from scratch, my big black spider out front, I made that from scratch,” Matt said.

This year was even harder.

Krystal had surgery on her feet and is stuck in a wheelchair for awhile.

“He’s been having to do most of the work by himself,” she said.

He says it’s worth it just to hear ‘ooos’ and ‘ahhhs’ of people outside when they see it.

With all the decor and the Bennetts only adding to it every year, you might be wondering - how much does it all cost?

“You don’t wanna know,” Matt said.

“Too much,” Krystal said.

However much they spend, you can bet it’s the house every kid hits on Halloween.

“It’ll be a sight to see on trick or treating night,” Matt said.

If you’re in the area, the Bennetts encourage everyone to stop by for one of their tours.

They say the admission is either a bag of candy or a donation to the local animal shelter.

You can find the display at 111 3rd Ave. in Princeton.

