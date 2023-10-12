Birthday Club
Eagle Flight Academy announces permanent closure

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We’re learning that Eagle Flight Academy is closing.

The organization posted on their Facebook late Wednesday night saying it would be soon.

At this point, we don’t know why or when it is closing.

Our 14 News team is reaching out to the academy this morning for more details.

We’ve also reached out to leaders at the Owensboro Airport for more, too.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

