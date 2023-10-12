Eagle Flight Academy announces permanent closure

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We’re learning that Eagle Flight Academy is closing.

The organization posted on their Facebook late Wednesday night saying it would be soon.

At this point, we don’t know why or when it is closing.

Our 14 News team is reaching out to the academy this morning for more details.

We’ve also reached out to leaders at the Owensboro Airport for more, too.

We will update this story as it develops.

