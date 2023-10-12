cMoe welcomes 1,000,000 visitor

Birthday Club
cMoe welcomes one millionth visitor
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville just met a big milestone.

Officials say they welcomed their one millionth visitor Thursday.

This is after being opened for 17 years.

Officials say Julie and her two grandchildren, ages 7 and 9, were visiting from northern Indiana during the girls’ Fall Break, and cMoe was one of their destinations during their trip.

With the recent announcement of the Play It Forward Capital Campaign, officials say the future of the Children’s Museum is looking bright.

