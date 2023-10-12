Chandler holds groundbreaking for largest water expansion in town’s history

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Today, the Town of Chandler held a groundbreaking ceremony for their Water Transmission Main Project.

This project is the largest water main expansion they have ever done and is said to improve the water supply for Chandler.

The main water pipeline will be creating more water availability for everyone and allow growth in the community.

Officials say this project is the stepping stones for the future of the community.

“It really means a lot to the Warrick community, not only the town of Chandler, but the western part of the community and the growth that is happening here will be able to sustain it for a long period of time in the future,” says Council President Tonya Wester.

The project is scheduled to be complete by May 2025.

