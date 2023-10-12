Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog developing early this morning. Sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps ascend to 80-degrees. Expect breezy conditions during the afternoon as winds gust 15 to 20 miles an hour. Tonight, mostly clear and not as cool as low temps drop into the upper 50s.

Friday, partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. Breezy as high temperatures settle in the upper 70s. Friday night, showers and isolated thunderstorms as low temps drop into the mid-50s. The severe weather threat is low.

Saturday, cloudy and cooler as high temperatures drop into the lower 60s. Breezy along with spotty rain...mainly during the afternoon.

