Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Brighter & Warmer

Friday: Late Rain
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog developing early this morning. Sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps ascend to 80-degrees. Expect breezy conditions during the afternoon as winds gust 15 to 20 miles an hour. Tonight, mostly clear and not as cool as low temps drop into the upper 50s.

Friday, partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. Breezy as high temperatures settle in the upper 70s. Friday night, showers and isolated thunderstorms as low temps drop into the mid-50s. The severe weather threat is low.

Saturday, cloudy and cooler as high temperatures drop into the lower 60s. Breezy along with spotty rain...mainly during the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
Accident in Owensboro
OPD: Man dies from injuries after crash in Owensboro
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
Breezy and warmer, rain likely on Friday
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 10/11/23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 10/11/23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 10.11.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 10.11.23
10/11 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/11 14 First Alert Sunrise