Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

10/11 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re learning more this morning about an 11-month-old who died back in September after fentanyl was found in the baby’s system.

One parent is in custody and police are still searching for the other.

An Evansville man is in custody after police say he left his children alone after destroying his home with an axe.

As the war in Israel escalates, House Republicans are under pressure to elect a new Speaker.

It’s the only way more money can be approved to help Israel.

Wednesday marks the first day of early in-person voting in Evansville.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby will be live throughout Sunrise with everything you need to know.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

