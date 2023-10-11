Birthday Club
Tri-State water towers in the running for ‘Tank of the Year’

Tell City Water Tank
Tell City Water Tank(City of Tell City)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Four local cities and towns have the opportunity to take home the 2023′s “Tank of the Year” title.

The competition, which is put on every year by coatings manufacturer Tnemec, features water tanks from all across the United States and Canada.

Tanks in the running this year include Tell City, Indiana, Fairfield, Illinois, Yelvington and Fordsville, Kentucky.

You can vote for your favorite water tower at tankoftheyear.com. Voting ends Friday and the winner will be announced on October 20.

