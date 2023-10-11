Sign ups open for Salvation Army’s Toy Town

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville has begun taking applications for Christmas assistance starting this week and continuing through the 28th of October.

They expect over 1,000 families to apply for assistance both online and in person this year. Assistance is available to those who are suffering hardships and anticipate upcoming struggles this holiday season that will render them unable to provide gifts or food for family gatherings around Christmas.

In-Person Sign Up

Tuesdays: 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. (October 10, 17, and 24)

Thursdays: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (October 12, 19, and 26)

Saturdays: 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. (October 21 and 28)

Online Sign Up

Last year, The Salvation Army, in partnership with Toys for Tots of Southern Indiana, provided Christmas assistance to over 1,000 families and gifts to over 2,700 children.

“The need is expected to grow this year, which means we will need the continued support of our generous partners, who allow us to serve those in need,” explained Captain Brandon Lewis of The Salvation Army of Evansville. “We are blessed to continue sharing the joy of Christmas with many more families this season!”

Businesses, groups, and individuals who would like to get involved are invited to sign up as volunteers by visiting SAEvansville.org/volunteer.

To learn more about the Christmas assistance programs, including application guidelines, communities served, and identification requirements, please visit SAEvansville.org/brighten-the-holidays

