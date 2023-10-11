Birthday Club
OPD: Driver dies from injuries after crash in Owensboro

Accident in Owensboro
Accident in Owensboro(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died after a motorcycle accident in the area of E. Parrish and Wing Avenue, according to Owensboro Police.

Our 14 News crew arrived on scene and reports that several roads and streets are closed in the area. It appears two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Dispatch confirms police, fire and EMS were called to the scene at 6:09 p.m. Officials with the Owensboro Police Department are investigating the crash.

