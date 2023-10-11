Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatchers say the northbound lanes of the Twin Bridges are closed because of a crash.

They say a semi jackknifed.

Nobody was hurt.

It happened before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s not clear how long the lanes will be blocked.

It looks like the southbound lane that had been formed on the northbound bridge is allowing northbound traffic.

That means there is one southbound lane on the southbound bridge and one northbound lane on the northbound bridge during the cleanup.

