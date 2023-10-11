Birthday Club
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges

Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge(Indiana Department of Transportation)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatchers say the northbound lanes of the Twin Bridges are closed because of a crash.

They say a semi jackknifed.

Nobody was hurt.

It happened before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s not clear how long the lanes will be blocked.

It looks like the southbound lane that had been formed on the northbound bridge is allowing northbound traffic.

That means there is one southbound lane on the southbound bridge and one northbound lane on the northbound bridge during the cleanup.

You can keep and eye on our Twin Bridge camera, here:

