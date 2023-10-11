Riley Children’s Health presents suicide prevention documentary in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riley Children’s Health presented a documentary about the importance of mental health at Bally’s in Evansville Tuesday.

Riley Children’s Health wanted to make a documentary film with strategies in order to prevent the increase the rate of suicide.

Some of the strategies are ensure safe interventions of kids in crisis, increase access to outpatient services and many more plans in order to spread more awareness of mental health.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke explained on how the film can inspire people in helping people with their mental health.

“I think people will be moved I hope it brings a little call to action, I suspect that we all know someone who is vulnerable,” said Winnecke. “Lets reach out to them and your with them don’t be on your phone be present to them make sure they are okay.”

The film shows two families that has experience mental health issues in showing what hey have gone through and what people need to be aware of.

President of Riley Children’s Health, Gil Peri explained the goal that he has set for the future.

“Most importantly we share that we have hope as a state that together that we will be able to do something different to make sure that in five years we are not talking about the same rates of suicide in the state of Indiana,” said Peri.

The film will be plays a five other locations which is Indianapolis, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Lafayette.

