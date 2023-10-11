P.M. Clearing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warm front will elevate high temps into the upper 70s behind southerly winds. There is a 20% chance of light rain during the morning then clearing skies during the afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-50s.

Thursday, sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 80s. Expect breezy conditions during the afternoon as winds gust 20 to 25 miles an hour. Thursday night, mostly clear and not as cool as low temps drop into the lower 60s.

