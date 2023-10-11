Birthday Club
Old Princeton Community Middle School catches fire, officials say

Fire officials respond to old Princeton Community Middle School fire
Fire officials respond to old Princeton Community Middle School fire
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, firefighters in Princeton responded to a fire at the old Princeton Middle School.

Officials say that they were called to a smoke investigation at the school and when they went inside they located a debris pile on fire.

The fire was located in the gym.

They say that they extinguished the fire and checked to make sure it hadn’t spread anywhere else.

The school is currently being demolished.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

