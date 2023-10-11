Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan second public input for riverfront announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) is hosting public sessions led by the Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan lead consultant Sasaki.

According to a press release, the sessions will receive feedback from community members on themes and ideas for the Ohio Riverfront from Mount Vernon to Newburgh.

Officials say an online survey is now open to gather additional input for the plan.

“The team, led by the globally esteemed landscape firm Sasaki, have visited and studied the region, speaking with stakeholders and the broader community. They have used what they’ve learned to create regional and neighborhood improvement ideas,” said Candace Chapman, E-REP Director of Downtown Development. E-REP Senior Vice President of Economic Development Josh Armstrong added, “The Sasaki plan covers everything from boat launches to agricultural water runoff, as well as urban parks and regional trails. The community is welcome to speak with the planners and share their thoughts in-person on Thursday, October 12, or via an online survey.”

On Thursday, October 12, the public input sessions schedule is:

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Ford Center Plaza, Main and Sixth Streets, Evansville

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Young & Established, 1308 Vann Avenue, Evansville

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the University of Evansville, Ridgeway Center, E. Walnut Ave., Evansville

For those who are interested, you can find the online survey here. It will be open through Friday, October 29.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.