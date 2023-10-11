Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan second public input for riverfront announced

Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan second public input for riverfront announced
Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan second public input for riverfront announced
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) is hosting public sessions led by the Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan lead consultant Sasaki.

According to a press release, the sessions will receive feedback from community members on themes and ideas for the Ohio Riverfront from Mount Vernon to Newburgh.

Officials say an online survey is now open to gather additional input for the plan.

“The team, led by the globally esteemed landscape firm Sasaki, have visited and studied the region, speaking with stakeholders and the broader community. They have used what they’ve learned to create regional and neighborhood improvement ideas,” said Candace Chapman, E-REP Director of Downtown Development. E-REP Senior Vice President of Economic Development Josh Armstrong added, “The Sasaki plan covers everything from boat launches to agricultural water runoff, as well as urban parks and regional trails. The community is welcome to speak with the planners and share their thoughts in-person on Thursday, October 12, or via an online survey.”

On Thursday, October 12, the public input sessions schedule is:

  • 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Ford Center Plaza, Main and Sixth Streets, Evansville
  • 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Young & Established, 1308 Vann Avenue, Evansville
  • 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the University of Evansville, Ridgeway Center, E. Walnut Ave., Evansville

For those who are interested, you can find the online survey here. It will be open through Friday, October 29.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
Steven Smith
MPD: Man facing charges after stealing $40k worth of items from store
Joshua Winnett
Police: Man caught drinking at closed bar
“I like my apartment. I don’t like to lose my freedom of speech.” Residents of Evansville...
14 News Investigates: Residents of Evansville apartment claim being mistreated by management
Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday
Halloween Illuminations returns to Newburgh beginning Thursday

Latest News

Man accused of attacking bartender at Corner Pocket Bar, police say
Man accused of attacking bartender at Corner Pocket Bar, police say
Man accused of attacking bartender at Corner Pocket Bar, police say
Man accused of attacking bartender at Corner Pocket Bar, police say
EPD investigating after man beaten, robbed near E. Division St.
EPD investigating after man beaten, robbed near E. Division St.
Early in-person voting officially begins in Evansville
Early in-person voting officially begins in Evansville