Mt. Vernon meth dealer heading to prison after guilty plea

Jeffrey Alan Bates
Jeffrey Alan Bates(Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man is expected to spend the rest of his forties in prison after pleading guilty to a felony meth dealing charge after his arrest earlier this year.

Jeffrey A. Bates, 42, was sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting to delivering meth to an undercover police informant a few years ago in Posey County, according to Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Clowers.

Officials say Bates was investigated by the Posey County Drug Task Force as part of “Operation Lockdown,” which ended in 2021 with 16 suspects charged with drug-related offenses.

We’re told law enforcement officials could not find Bates on the day of the drug raid, but apprehended him earlier this year.

“Mr. Bates may have been able to avoid the arrest warrant for a period of time, but I’m grateful law enforcement was able to locate and apprehend him so that he could face accountability for selling drugs in our county,” says Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.

Bates will serve out his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

