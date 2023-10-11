Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Morganfield Police closing parks to curb ‘illegal’ activity

Dunbar Public Park
Dunbar Public Park(UnionCountyKy.org)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - The Morganfield Police Department is putting a curfew on the city’s parks in order to fight back against illegal activity that has been reported recently.

Officers say the parks in Morganfield will be closed at 9 p.m. until further notice, with little league sports and pickleball league excluded.

“This is due to illegal and destructive activities during the afternoon and nights,” says the police department on social media. “It is not an option we wanted to employ but none of our other enforcement actions have worked the way we wanted them to thus far.”

Officers report that some of the illicit activity includes racing, driving on grass, burnouts, headlights shining in house windows, engines revving and high speed take-offs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Steven Smith
MPD: Man facing charges after stealing $40k worth of items from store
Hoosier Lottery
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh

Latest News

Jeffrey Alan Bates
Mt. Vernon meth dealer heading to prison after guilty plea
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges
Access the Vote: USAO, IDR working to ensure early voting sites accessible for all voters
Access the Vote: USAO, IDR working to ensure early voting sites accessible for all voters
Natural gas bills expected to be 20% lower than last winter, utility officials say