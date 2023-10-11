Morganfield Police closing parks to curb ‘illegal’ activity

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - The Morganfield Police Department is putting a curfew on the city’s parks in order to fight back against illegal activity that has been reported recently.

Officers say the parks in Morganfield will be closed at 9 p.m. until further notice, with little league sports and pickleball league excluded.

“This is due to illegal and destructive activities during the afternoon and nights,” says the police department on social media. “It is not an option we wanted to employ but none of our other enforcement actions have worked the way we wanted them to thus far.”

Officers report that some of the illicit activity includes racing, driving on grass, burnouts, headlights shining in house windows, engines revving and high speed take-offs.

