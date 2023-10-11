Man accused of attacking bartender at Corner Pocket Bar, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man is in jail after he attacked people at the Corner Pocket Bar overnight.

Officers say when they arrived, Joshua Carr came up to their vehicle, had slurred speech, and was unsteady.

Carr told police he had been over served and remembered waking up at the bar.

When a bartender asked him to leave, police say Carr went outside, came back, and then threw a chair at him.

Police say Carr then chased the bartender, and broke several items inside.

Carr is facing several charges including battery.

Joshua Carr (Vanderburgh County Jail)

