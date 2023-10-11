Birthday Club
Local health officials recommend getting vaccinated as cold months approach

By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we head into the colder months, that might mean more family get togethers as the holidays approach, and local health officials want to make sure you’re protected.

Family practice physician Dr. David Schultz sees patients of all ages.

As we’ve reported, Dr Schultz says the best way to stay safe is get vaccinated, get and monitor your symptoms. That goes for flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

As of last month, the CDC recommends the vaccination for anyone six months and up. Dr. Schultz says this is a good idea for a number of reasons.

“The reason that we recommend it for children is because a lot of children are being raised by their grandparents and in schools and maybe taught people who are immunocompromised or have diseases,” said Dr. Shultz.

Click here to find vaccination sites near you.

