Historic downtown Evansville building to become apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans are submitted to turn a historic Evansville home into apartments.

Records show the Isaac Murfitt Home at Sycamore and 6th Streets was built in 1875.

They show Murfitt was a prominent Evansville man who was in the coach business.

The home remained in his family until the early 20th century.

Over the years, it housed an antique shop, doctors’ offices, and law offices.

Now, records show it will be converted in an apartment building.

We’ve reached out to the owners to find out a timeline for the project.

