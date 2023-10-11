Finding ‘Home Sweet Home’: a glimpse at the Tri-State housing market

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The past few years have been a challenging time for those looking to buy a home. One local realtor says the current housing climate isn’t all bad, and it might not be too long before things turn around.

A number of factors have made the past few years difficult for those looking to buy a home, and those looking to sell homes haven’t been immune.

“‘Uh oh,’ is what we often say when we watch the news,” said Team McClintock CEO Carol McClintock.

Tri-State realtor Carol McClintock says she and other experts expected interest rates to stabilize or even decrease by the end of this year, but a positive federal jobs report left the fed concerned about inflation. This means interest rates may even increase again by the end of this year.

She says the local housing market has slowed down, and many things can contribute to that, including time of year.

She says when people are preoccupied with other things it can affect the housing market too. Causes for this can range from major global conflicts, all the way to local events.

“Last week here in Evansville, nobody’s buying a home during the Fall Festival,” said McClintock. “Even if people don’t go to the Fall Festival, the focus is on that event on the west side.”

McClintock says home values have increased significantly in recent years, and she says she expects this trend to continue.

Despite recent trends, she says some current conditions now favor those looking for a home.

“Interest rates have gone up, building costs have gone down, so if somebody wants to build a new home they can build a new home today for much less than they could have a year ago,” said McClintock.

She says costs increased during COVID, but now the supply chain has smoothed out, bringing costs down.

She tells us that despite all the challenges, people are still moving to the area. From what she’s seen, they seem happy to have done so.

“It’s fun to talk to people that have moved here on purpose because they love Evansville,” said McClintock. “They really, really do.”

McClintock says so far in October, things have been going well, and she expects to see that continue through the rest of the month.

