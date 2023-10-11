Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Finding ‘Home Sweet Home’: a glimpse at the Tri-State housing market

Finding 'home sweet home'
By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The past few years have been a challenging time for those looking to buy a home. One local realtor says the current housing climate isn’t all bad, and it might not be too long before things turn around.

A number of factors have made the past few years difficult for those looking to buy a home, and those looking to sell homes haven’t been immune.

“‘Uh oh,’ is what we often say when we watch the news,” said Team McClintock CEO Carol McClintock.

Tri-State realtor Carol McClintock says she and other experts expected interest rates to stabilize or even decrease by the end of this year, but a positive federal jobs report left the fed concerned about inflation. This means interest rates may even increase again by the end of this year.

She says the local housing market has slowed down, and many things can contribute to that, including time of year.

She says when people are preoccupied with other things it can affect the housing market too. Causes for this can range from major global conflicts, all the way to local events.

“Last week here in Evansville, nobody’s buying a home during the Fall Festival,” said McClintock. “Even if people don’t go to the Fall Festival, the focus is on that event on the west side.”

McClintock says home values have increased significantly in recent years, and she says she expects this trend to continue.

Despite recent trends, she says some current conditions now favor those looking for a home.

“Interest rates have gone up, building costs have gone down, so if somebody wants to build a new home they can build a new home today for much less than they could have a year ago,” said McClintock.

She says costs increased during COVID, but now the supply chain has smoothed out, bringing costs down.

She tells us that despite all the challenges, people are still moving to the area. From what she’s seen, they seem happy to have done so.

“It’s fun to talk to people that have moved here on purpose because they love Evansville,” said McClintock. “They really, really do.”

McClintock says so far in October, things have been going well, and she expects to see that continue through the rest of the month.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaytlen Sha Dossett
Records: Fentanyl found in baby’s system, parents charged in his death
A high school employee is one of two people who was killed after a crash on an Alabama highway.
Officials: High school employee of 18 years among 2 killed after head-on collision
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe
Steven Smith
MPD: Man facing charges after stealing $40k worth of items from store
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Newburgh

Latest News

Tell City Water Tank
Tri-State water towers in the running for ‘Tank of the Year’
Dunbar Public Park
Morganfield Police closing parks to curb ‘illegal’ activity
Jeffrey Alan Bates
Mt. Vernon meth dealer heading to prison after guilty plea
Semi jackknifed before NB Twin Bridge
Semi jackknifes, closing NB lanes of Twin Bridges