Fans catch Purple Aces Basketball Teams in action at Meeks Madness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we get closer and closer to the college basketball season, UE held their Meeks Madness event tonight to more formally introduce their men’s and women’s hoops squads to fans.

The Aces basketball teams put on a show for fans, first with player introductions, and then players from both teams faced off in a three point contest. Up next, players from the men’s team put their hops to the test in a dunk contest, before finishing off with Scrimmages. While it wasn’t quite official competition, for the players, it was just good to have energy back in the building.

“It’s fun to have the fans back in the building,” said 5th-year Guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. “When it starts to get cold outside, you know it’s about to be basketball time. It’s fun to show the fans what we’ve got this year. A lot of sharp-shooters shooting, a lot of high-flyers that were dunking, so we’re just trying to show the fans who we are, a little insight into the team. But we’re just trying to have fun tonight.”

For the women’s team, this was another great opportunity for a team full of new faces to bond together on the hardwood.

“Not only do we have people transfer or graduate, but we have 10 newcomers,” said Junior Guard Alana Striverson. That was one of the things that we hit on immediately when we came to practice, you have to learn tendencies and team chemistry because you want to know what your players are going to do before they do it. Just playing hard and playing for each other is something we have harped on this season.

We are now under a month away from the season kicking off for both squads, and even closer to the first exhibition games, the men’s team has one on October 28 and the women’s team on November 2.

