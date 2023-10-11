Evansville man arrested on child neglect charges after destroying home with an axe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in custody Tuesday after police say he left his children after destroying his home with an axe.

The Evansville Police Department responded around 2 p.m. to the 1800 block of Vann Avenue where a caller found two children.

Police say the children told them their dad destroyed the house with an axe.

For two hours, police say they searched for the children’s parents.

Wathen told police that his children’s mother was cheating on him.

Police say the children are in DCS custody and ordered Wathen to take a drug test.

Wathen was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is facing child neglect charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.